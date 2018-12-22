Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 12.12 million shares traded or 140.91% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of stock. $644,283 worth of stock was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $259,422 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $149.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,283 shares to 82,084 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, April 7. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 11. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 29 by Stephens. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Perform”. Jefferies downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, July 23 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Monday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.23M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 15,953 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prentiss Smith & has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,860 shares. Fdx reported 60,479 shares stake. Coastline Tru reported 7,837 shares stake. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,094 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Energ Income reported 4.99% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bartlett Communications Ltd has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Brookfield Asset Management Inc has invested 1.8% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bp Pcl holds 0.08% or 93,000 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum: Scaling Up In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum +6% following strong Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum: Let’s Discuss Asset Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2016. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Margins Are Too Good To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Energy Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2017.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $171,419 activity. Shares for $4,981 were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie holds 776,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 77,288 shares. 25.56M are owned by Blackrock. Quantitative Investment Mngmt accumulated 28,900 shares. Asset Inc owns 11,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 1,481 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 22,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Amer Intl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 120,181 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp holds 0.68% or 6.22M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 804,911 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 575 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 28,680 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 116,300 shares.