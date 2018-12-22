Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 155,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.70 billion, up from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 146,060 shares traded or 88.40% up from the average. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 22.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16M, down from 32,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was sold by BHATT PRAT. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by WEST STEVEN M. 35,000 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $1.51M on Friday, June 22. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million was made by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 18. On Thursday, May 19 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Friday, October 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $37.0 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 17. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $27.50 target in Wednesday, April 6 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, August 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 29.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For USMV – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nutanix: Growth Aplenty But Risks Keep Us On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reliable Dividend Stocks For A Choppy Market – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 252,187 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 211,900 shares. Murphy Cap reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 631,157 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. 390,078 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 66,490 shares. 99,192 are owned by Marshwinds Advisory. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Fincl Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,825 shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Co holds 7,905 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,312 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 78,983 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce has 50,653 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold VOXX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 13.10 million shares or 0.72% less from 13.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Limited owns 35,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Limited, Washington-based fund reported 68,691 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 466,744 shares. Raffles Assocs LP reported 75,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 183,728 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Lc invested 0.59% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 307,064 shares in its portfolio. 107,381 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 17,101 shares. 1.83 million are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. The New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 4,505 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 311,973 shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,230 activity.

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “VOXX (VOXX) to Acquire Assets of EyeLock – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2015, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Klipsch Speaker ‘The Three’ with the Google Assistant Built In Becomes Personal Assistant – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “VOXX International Corporation Successfully Completes its Acquisition of a Controlling Stake in Biometric Leader EyeLock – PR Newswire” on September 02, 2015. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOXX International’s (VOXX) CEO Pat Lavelle on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VOXXHirschmann Eliminates the Need for Car Keys with Introduction of Groundbreaking eFob Smartphone-Based Bluetooth Technology for the Automotive Market – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 14, 2017.