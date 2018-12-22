Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased Mbia (MBI) stake by 1.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 62,450 shares as Mbia (MBI)’s stock declined 19.09%. The Kahn Brothers Group Inc holds 4.55 million shares with $48.66B value, down from 4.61 million last quarter. Mbia now has $725.52M valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 7.63 million shares traded or 702.05% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 5.81% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased The Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 59.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 110,226 shares as The Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 74,099 shares with $8.30M value, down from 184,325 last quarter. The Tjx Companies Inc. now has $51.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) stake by 4,993 shares to 1.46M valued at $136.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) stake by 3.14 million shares and now owns 6.10 million shares. Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was raised too.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 22. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 20 with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 67,555 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited stated it has 62,104 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tompkins Corp accumulated 0.92% or 40,101 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Prudential Fincl stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Creative Planning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gam Hldg Ag reported 17,652 shares stake. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 1.49 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1,645 shares. 5 are owned by Ruggie Capital Gp.