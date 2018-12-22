Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 57.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 542,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,157 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07M, down from 940,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 639,525 shares traded or 121.72% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54M, up from 58,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc holds 0.09% or 419,258 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Natl Bank owns 231,724 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management stated it has 137,170 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.85M shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 50,360 are held by Groesbeck Invest Nj. Kames Public Limited accumulated 256,034 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.12% or 5.99 million shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 42,746 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 430,001 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 2.39M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 190,537 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 165,116 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR on Friday, July 20.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 15 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 31 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 9 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, December 1 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 23 with “Overweight” rating. Brean Capital initiated the shares of MU in report on Friday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 15 report.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $255.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5,938 shares to 7,062 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,081 shares, and cut its stake in Call Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 12 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 40 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, May 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Friday, August 7. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 12. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Thursday, May 3 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TCP in report on Friday, March 23 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 13 with “Sector Perform”. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Wednesday, November 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 20 by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hartford Finance invested in 2,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Invest has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny owns 81,564 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates has 21,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 77,035 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability accumulated 51,664 shares. West Family Invs has 0.79% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Glenmede Trust Na has 64,613 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Everett Harris And Communications Ca owns 88,341 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 145,700 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $46.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 75,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TCP’s profit will be $58.47 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% EPS growth.