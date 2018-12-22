10-15 Associates Inc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 3.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 7,880 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 2.43%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 211,682 shares with $10.80 million value, down from 219,562 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $78.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 30/04/2018 – ASIC Alleges Rio Tinto Failed to Disclose Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique Impairment; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO calls for ‘United Nations of the mining world’; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 24.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 555,991 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)’s stock declined 34.88%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.84 million shares with $62.69 million value, up from 2.29 million last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 1.47 million shares traded or 45.19% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 38.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 30,865 shares to 30.34M valued at $871.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 79,300 shares and now owns 24,800 shares. Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) was reduced too.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $248,550 activity. The insider MCADAM WILLIAM J bought 15,000 shares worth $248,550.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup to Participate in Wells Fargo Energy Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SemGroup, DCP Midstream launch open season for proposed Gulf Coast pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Long-Term Montney Gas Processing Agreement Fills SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn’s, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Completes $350 Million Transaction, Executing Balance Sheet Leverage Goals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 5.00% less from 79.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 12,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 21,343 shares. Viking Fund Management has 1.41% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 313,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 0% or 15,684 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 44,455 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2.29 million shares. 13,745 are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Eagle Limited Company invested in 2.85M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Gator Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.3% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 13,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 28,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 30,524 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Semgroup had 6 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, September 24. Goldman Sachs downgraded SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 30.

More notable recent Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Rio Tinto Completes Sale of Grasberg Interest – Investing News Network” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto to sell African uranium mine to Chinese buyer for up to $106.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto approves $2.6B for high tech Western Australia iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Rio’s partner in Aussie copper project says nothing great about it so far – MINING.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Supreme Metals pinpoints large near-surface magnetic anomaly in Labrador – MINING.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.