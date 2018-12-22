Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Globus Med Inc (GMED) stake by 18.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc acquired 53,957 shares as Globus Med Inc (GMED)’s stock declined 14.35%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 339,335 shares with $19.26M value, up from 285,378 last quarter. Globus Med Inc now has $4.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 2.26 million shares traded or 186.23% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.22, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 13 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stock positions in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.34 million shares, up from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Globus Medical had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Starts Globus Medical (GMED) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Big Corporations Are Investing in Surgical Robots. Should You? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Enters International Market with ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Guidance and Navigation System – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 350 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Van Berkom Associate has invested 1.99% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Asset Management Inc reported 3,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 60,427 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.09% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 678,867 shares. Parametrica Management holds 9,475 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 9.46 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 125,997 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,450 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 200,161 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 72,348 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) stake by 7,204 shares to 405,762 valued at $31.57M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,368 shares and now owns 167,803 shares. Arista Networks In (NYSE:ANET) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 281,224 shares traded or 182.92% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 30.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 236,457 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 8,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 5,239 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,070 shares.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Under Armour shares plunge as financial targets disappoint – CNBC” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Tortoise Energy Independence Fund NDP: For The Aggressive Oil Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rulebook for the Paris climate accord – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. crude oil tumbles below $50 to 14-month low – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: U.S. to allow seismic searches for oil and gas in Atlantic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.