Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 17.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 10,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 50,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05 million, down from 61,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.25 million shares traded or 298.27% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has risen 89.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT)

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 141.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 29,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,799 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, up from 21,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 1.47 million shares traded or 435.21% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 21.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $420,287 activity. Dussault Jonathon E also sold $148,896 worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.20, from 3.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold BNFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.30 million shares or 49.17% less from 57.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 2,640 shares. 24,500 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Gsa Llp has 0.09% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 1.40 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 15 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.43% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 75,675 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 4.78M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Aperio Group Lc invested in 18,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 261,232 shares. Morgan Stanley has 37,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 14,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 34,220 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De holds 40,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 63,629 shares to 6.74M shares, valued at $900.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 169,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 284,594 shares to 173,819 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,603 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

