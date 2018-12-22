Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 66.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 92,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.16% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,562 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, down from 140,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 1.54 million shares traded or 89.56% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 15.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 11,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SQM’s Deal With Tianqi Lithium Is Under Review By Moody’s For A Possible Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is FMC Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC: Diversified With A Great Upside That Provides Lithium For A Hungry World – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tianqi buys SQM stake from Nutrien for $4.06B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had 32 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, March 1. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Deutsche Bank. HSBC downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on Wednesday, October 11 to “Reduce” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 8. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 30. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, December 18 report.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SQM’s profit will be $123.70M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.88% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 181,520 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $97.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 90,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,115 shares to 17,606 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 3,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,853 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wheatland Advsr owns 4,841 shares. 92,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 11,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 36,000 shares. 182,798 are held by Associated Banc. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 24,481 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 1,250 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 57,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 1.12 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lpl Ltd reported 129,066 shares stake. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,060 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 47,463 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Thursday, October 15 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ETN in report on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities initiated Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, June 19 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Monday, October 19. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, May 7 to “Outperform”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 18.

More recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.