Keating Investment Counselors Cut Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Westlake Chemical Partners LP Has 0.96 Sentiment

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 5.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 8,895 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 9.29%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 151,037 shares with $7.33 million value, down from 159,932 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $32.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20M shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. $30,245 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was sold by HENRY I. PATRICIA. 2,825 BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) shares with value of $141,790 were sold by QUBEIN NIDO R. 4,200 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $199,747.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 97 shares. Cordasco Ntwk invested in 4.28% or 92,788 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 58,200 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.15% or 256,205 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.77% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Montag A & Assoc Inc has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York-based Hrt Fin Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bokf Na holds 142,808 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 44,021 shares. Srb stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Merchants holds 91,358 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 10.76M shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 10,495 shares. 184,474 are owned by Carroll Financial. Moreover, Parsec Management has 0.2% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BBT’s profit will be $801.45M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.97% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BB\u0026T had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $58 target in Friday, July 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 27,647 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) has declined 1.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Net $12.3M; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction

Robotti Robert holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP for 261,970 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owns 55,056 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.95% invested in the company for 91,800 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.29 million activity.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $678.49 million. The firm operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WLKP’s profit will be $12.25 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.