Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,594 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.51 million, down from 25,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com (PTEN) by 15.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 105,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 576,460 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, down from 682,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.50M shares traded or 87.50% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola & Disney – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Chemical Safety Board releases findings on deadly well explosion in Oklahoma – Houston Business Journal” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Top – Nasdaq” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2018: PTEN,HON,KMI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PTEN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 1.11% less from 201.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 146,642 shares in its portfolio. 226,401 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 124,415 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 0% or 17,191 shares. 4.56M are held by Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Connable Office has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Paradigm Asset Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 38,860 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 799,509 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 301,039 shares. 3.96M were reported by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc had 116 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Wunderlich to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering on Wednesday, September 9. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 8. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, February 9.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $260.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 14,484 shares to 93,482 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Big Lots Inc Com (NYSE:BIG).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $8.09 million was sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A. On Wednesday, November 7 Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 11,203 shares.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 15,675 shares to 28,215 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg initiated the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, April 6. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Watch Lockheed Martin drop a new combat ship into a river – Washington Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Names Kenneth R. Possenriede EVP and CFO; Bruce L. Tanner to Retire – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) Team to Make Downlinking Satellite Data Easier and Less Expensive – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Could Lockheed Martin’s Leverage Be Taking It Down General Electric’s Dangerous Path? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairfield Bush And reported 4,390 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 47,692 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma stated it has 2.49M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 295,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,559 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Whittier invested in 9,887 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fjarde Ap owns 70,129 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 57,366 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 97,643 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 908 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 7,722 shares or 0.65% of the stock.