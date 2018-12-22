Etracs Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-end Fund ET (NYSEARCA:CEFL) had an increase of 55.71% in short interest. CEFL’s SI was 208,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 55.71% from 133,900 shares previously. With 158,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Etracs Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Closed-end Fund ET (NYSEARCA:CEFL)’s short sellers to cover CEFL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 333,985 shares traded or 95.65% up from the average. UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) has declined 27.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 62.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 37,669 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 97,566 shares with $3.21M value, up from 59,897 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $8.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,026 shares to 1,647 valued at $3.27M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 30,160 shares and now owns 22,452 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 5 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 23. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $41 target. Bank of America maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.