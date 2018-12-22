Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 36,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7288.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 43,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97M, up from 596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. The insider Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The Red Hat Acquisition Could Do Wonders for IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Inv Advsr Lc owns 71,714 shares. Paw holds 0.64% or 4,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,899 shares. Prudential Financial reported 1.03M shares. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 0.27% or 4,864 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 616,768 shares. 4,708 are owned by Bellecapital Int. 667,900 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Transamerica Finance Advsrs has 265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,180 are owned by Harvey Mngmt. Penbrook Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Janney Capital Mngmt owns 366,692 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,102 shares. First Personal invested in 25,823 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,769 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Underperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, April 18. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $192 target in Wednesday, March 22 report. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. On Wednesday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 21 by S&P Research.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Biggest Move This Year: Taking Aim at Healthcare – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Chase picks Baltimore County for first local branch – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co holds 29,840 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Company holds 1.86% or 358,477 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 3.58% or 283,944 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,319 shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv holds 0.68% or 16,706 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 1.52% or 19,927 shares. Thompson Davis And Communications Inc reported 982 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 20,988 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 5,612 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,880 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,307 shares. 1.34 million were reported by D E Shaw And. Greylin Mangement reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 94,003 were accumulated by Baltimore.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $155.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 23,104 shares to 3,380 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 14. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 7. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 21 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 10.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Smith Gordon.