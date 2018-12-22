Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 125.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 13,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,325 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24 million shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 3,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,653 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.74 million, down from 54,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,792 shares to 42,044 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 24,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,589 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Gro (NYSE:ICE).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Segment Wealth Management Lc owns 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,578 shares. Midas Management Corporation holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20,600 shares. Next Group accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Waddell & Reed Fincl stated it has 712,505 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.42% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 314 are owned by Orrstown Ser. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,571 shares. Tributary Capital Management Lc holds 0.29% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 2,721 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15.12M shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 7 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DG in report on Thursday, March 23 to “Underperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, June 1 to “Accumulate” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Gordon Haskett. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, December 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $103.0 target.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $406.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Automation India Inr 10.0 by 1,872 shares to 6,346 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.38 per share. KSU’s profit will be $160.67M for 14.67 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 28,424 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 56,799 shares. Rwc Asset Llp owns 373,195 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading LP holds 1,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 11,445 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital holds 972 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 39,822 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 1.17 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 212,100 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,800 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability reported 39,380 shares. Horizon Invest accumulated 2.64% or 44,665 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8 shares. Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. The insider Maier Henry J bought $102,680. The insider Upchurch Michael W sold $635,465. Grafton Suzanne M had sold 729 shares worth $87,323.