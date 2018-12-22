Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,261 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.90M, down from 252,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meridian Management invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northside Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 2,212 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 469,381 shares. Pggm Invests owns 2.03 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 129,661 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited accumulated 1,111 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 2.20 million shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability owns 42,964 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il holds 4.18% or 171,725 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Limited owns 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,409 shares. Avenir Corporation invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin invested in 7,975 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 250,548 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 133,711 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, September 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 27. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Monday, December 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 5. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Neutral”. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Buy” rating.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

