Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (FLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.72, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 11 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 9 trimmed and sold stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.32 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 8.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 34.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 19,316 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 36,320 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 55,636 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $50.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. for 23,235 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.03% invested in the company for 24,159 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,742 shares.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 108,066 shares traded or 140.57% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) has declined 19.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce December and January Dividends – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – A Buy Opportunity With Stable NAV And Wide Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce November Dividends – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – A 7.67% ‘Buy’ With A Possible Hedging Reaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $122 target in Thursday, August 16 report. Raymond James maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 7 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $133 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Com holds 0.03% or 1,997 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,702 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 547,125 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 2,305 shares. 60,252 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors. Cue Fincl Group Inc stated it has 14,235 shares. Creative Planning has 40,918 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 1,825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intact Mgmt holds 1,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,249 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited invested in 23,180 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 35,426 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 117,805 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp increased State Street Etf/Usa (XLP) stake by 907,740 shares to 979,670 valued at $52.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 20,958 shares and now owns 139,605 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.