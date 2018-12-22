Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.46, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 19 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold stock positions in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.28 million shares, up from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Archer (ADM) stake by 915.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 118,840 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 131,819 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 12,979 last quarter. Archer now has $22.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I for 49,958 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.09 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 612,518 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.13% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 34,938 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Distribution Changes Among Closed End Funds | September 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NYSE:NUO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Three Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Variable Rate Demand Preferred Share Actions – Business Wire” with publication date: November 17, 2016.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $245.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 86,989 shares traded or 51.87% up from the average. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal I (NUO) has declined 9.57% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Trade Truce: Market Appears To Get A Big Lift As Tariff Fears Retreat After G20 – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COFCO International Joins Initiative to Modernize Global Agricultural Commodity Trade Operations – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ethanol Falls To A Record Low – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump bump for agriculture/farming stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge CEO Latest Casualty of Investor Activism – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 307,580 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,331 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.17% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 54,323 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company reported 5,299 shares. First Midwest Bank Division reported 36,227 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 119,259 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability holds 381,370 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.13% stake. Aristotle Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,562 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc owns 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.90M shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 68,041 are held by Visionary Asset.

Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Argus Research. Buckingham Research maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Taets Joseph D. had sold 2,153 shares worth $109,803 on Monday, August 27. 1,294 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $60,857 were sold by Stott John P. 100,151 shares valued at $4.84M were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL on Wednesday, August 1. 2,100 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $99,429.