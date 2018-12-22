Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 19.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 22,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 4.76M shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, down from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight

Among 29 analysts covering Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 49,852 shares to 281,196 shares, valued at $31.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,306 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. 1,734 shares valued at $133,778 were sold by Onder Emre on Monday, September 17. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Flores Lorenzo sold $534,979. 40,000 shares were sold by Tong Vincent, worth $3.38 million on Wednesday, October 31. $287,603 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was sold by Madden William Christopher. Raje Salil had sold 3,500 shares worth $237,615.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $97.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,096 shares to 126,128 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.96M was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M.