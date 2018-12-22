Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 311,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84M, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 316,622 shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 18/04/2018 – Economic Times: Radiant looking to submit its bid for Fortis on Thursday; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES DEMERGER OF HOSPITAL BUSINESSES FROM CO, INTO “NEWCO” EXCLUDING CO’S STAKE IN SRL; 21/05/2018 – Drill Collars Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Oil & Gas, and Rapid lndustrialization: Radiant Insights, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Diabetes & Technological Innovations: Radiant; 11/04/2018 – Industrial Security Systems Market to Gain From Enhanced Emphasis Towards Safety Against Terrorist Activities Globally: Radiant; 09/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics 3Q Adj EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE IN LETTER FROM RADIANT SAYS RADIANT MADE BINDING OFFER TO BUY FORTIS MULUND HOSPITAL AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 12 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Radiotherapy Devices Market to be Driven by Rising Adoption of Radiotherapy Devices and Procedures: Radiant Insights, Inc; 17/05/2018 – DNA Polymerase Market Size Expected to Develop With Substantial CAGR in the Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 4.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 20,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,062 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $95.41M, up from 445,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Kestrel Investment Management Corp, which manages about $836.08 million and $246.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corp by 40,600 shares to 553,875 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,475 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 132,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 525,300 are owned by Nantahala Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 1.61 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 2.05M shares. Eam Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 88,386 are owned by Eqis Cap Management. Menta Ltd Liability Com reported 0.42% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 58,032 shares. Product Prns Llc reported 25,800 shares stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 323,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 325,700 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 58,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Walthausen Ltd has invested 0.15% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 13,113 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 15,626 shares stake.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,282 shares to 34,628 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 10,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,397 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:MCY).

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, January 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $237.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 7 by Citigroup. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of GD in report on Monday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Management holds 0.2% or 32,418 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mcf Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake. California-based Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.9% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 916,988 shares. Creative Planning reported 14,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 6,295 shares. California-based Mraz Amerine has invested 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Country Tru Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru Communication has invested 0.36% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Murphy Cap invested 0.48% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Union Savings Bank Corporation has 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,258 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,726 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark also bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $4.35 million was made by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7.