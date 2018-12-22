Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 401,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.49 million, up from 358,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 6.51 million shares traded or 119.53% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 21.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 57.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 56,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,338 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, down from 98,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $195.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 11,622 shares to 95,139 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. On Monday, December 3 AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 18,323 shares. Shares for $347,746 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Intl Ltd (NYSE:MS) by 61,917 shares to 62,513 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.