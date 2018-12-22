Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Clorox (CLX) Stake; Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Had 6 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synthomer had 21 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 6 by Peel Hunt. Berenberg maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. Numis Securities maintained the shares of SYNT in report on Monday, July 30 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by UBS. The stock of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, December 13 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Numis Securities. JP Morgan maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Wednesday, November 7 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of SYNT in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8. See Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) latest ratings:

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Clorox (CLX) stake by 88.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 11,517 shares as Clorox (CLX)’s stock rose 7.73%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 1,527 shares with $230,000 value, down from 13,044 last quarter. Clorox now has $19.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.51. About 2.07 million shares traded or 95.01% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Synthomer plc shares while 55 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 30.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 32.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 33,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 52 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 322,412 shares. Glazer Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). Rk Asset Limited Com holds 7.53% or 208,940 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 0% in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). Qs Lc holds 0% or 492 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.12% in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 87,707 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 88,687 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hikari invested 0.13% in Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.01% or 168,832 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 243,950 shares.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3.44 billion activity. $3.44 billion worth of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) was bought by Atos S.E. on Tuesday, October 9.

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.20 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

The stock decreased 0.56% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 353.2. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Syntel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNT); 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Net $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL SEES FY EPS $1.76 TO $1.96, EST. $1.86; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.76 TO $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Rev $245.3M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $920 MLN TO $960 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 10. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Goldman Sachs. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $165 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, November 1 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.23 per share. CLX’s profit will be $168.50M for 29.26 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox shuffles leaders as COO resigns post – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com”, Gurufocus.com published: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Clorox Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.