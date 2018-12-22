Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 2052.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd acquired 1.27M shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 1.34M shares with $59.03 million value, up from 62,100 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $185.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 101.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 8,800 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock declined 25.37%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 17,500 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 8,700 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $15.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 5.42M shares traded or 130.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Among 20 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 29 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 2 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Citigroup. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 12 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, September 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 12. UBS maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “January 2019 Options Now Available For lululemon athletica (LULU) – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Lululemon Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is lululemon (LULU) Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 6,173 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 61,170 shares. Whittier Com holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 28,449 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,133 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd has 6,025 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Finance stated it has 300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 78,817 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 238 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 45,550 shares. Perkins Cap owns 3,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) stated it has 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Federated Investors Pa owns 314,234 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Asset Management One stated it has 180,119 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,176 shares to 6,643 valued at $2.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 17,200 shares and now owns 66,600 shares. Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of TSM in report on Monday, July 2 to “Positive” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16 to “Equal-Weight”.