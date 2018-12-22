Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased Tal Ed Group (XRS) stake by 30.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 25,950 shares as Tal Ed Group (XRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Keywise Capital Management Ltd holds 59,500 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 85,450 last quarter. Tal Ed Group now has $ valuation. It closed at $76.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Dsw Inc (DSW) stake by 58.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 78,100 shares as Dsw Inc (DSW)’s stock declined 27.88%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 54,800 shares with $1.86M value, down from 132,900 last quarter. Dsw Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.93M shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOLLOWING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR EBUYS, CO MADE DECISION TO EXIT BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $2.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,019 activity. SONNENBERG HARVEY L had sold 5,540 shares worth $141,270. Zaiac Joanne also sold $69,749 worth of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 11,432 shares to 17,770 valued at $504,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) stake by 19,435 shares and now owns 33,236 shares. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF) was raised too.

