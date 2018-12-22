Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Alleghany Del (Y) Stake; Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flagstar Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Thursday, June 28. See Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) latest ratings:

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42 New Target: $45 Maintain

28/06/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 12.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 30,000 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 203,880 shares with $133.04 million value, down from 233,880 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $8.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $594.37. About 153,248 shares traded or 171.92% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 977,867 shares traded or 106.62% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 23.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.93, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 54.52 million shares or 2.73% more from 53.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,013 shares. Dimensional Fund L P owns 4.24M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 32,710 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.23% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) or 28,083 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 2,412 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 78,582 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 81,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 88,927 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) or 1,276 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 20,357 shares. Second Curve Lc invested in 15,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.04% stake.

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 50,694 shares to 8.09 million valued at $246.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 1.13M shares and now owns 5.20M shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.20 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.