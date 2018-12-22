Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1002.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 53,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,310 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63M, up from 5,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 5.49 million shares traded or 155.43% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 83.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33M, down from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Melucci Jeffrey P. sold $111,180 worth of stock. 6,445 shares were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J., worth $756,256. $1.56 million worth of stock was sold by Azbell Michael T. on Tuesday, November 27.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 26,190 shares to 48,530 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 53,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,810 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31.