Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 6,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,184 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.48M, up from 327,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Akanthos Capital Mngmt holds 10,000 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Consolidated Inv Ltd Co has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,300 shares. 8,575 were reported by Benchmark Advsr. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co stated it has 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.47% or 29,093 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 99,663 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2,482 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 21,112 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 1.35M shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 2.58 million shares stake. 5,574 are held by Lvw Ltd Co. Mathes Inc has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,425 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com has 1,332 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Fincl Consulate has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $101.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,400 shares to 35,850 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. On Tuesday, October 9 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06M. 497,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $101.35M. $146,055 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. $308,017 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advent Intl Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 565,282 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glob Investors reported 0.04% stake. Samson Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 426,746 shares or 8.43% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 875,224 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 0.04% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 428,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Bank has 0.99% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 6.20 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,739 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 30,565 shares.

