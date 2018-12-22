Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 27,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.92M, up from 570,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Conning Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 296.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 148,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,159 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53M, up from 50,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11 million shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Conning Inc has invested 1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 36,120 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 88,348 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 84,170 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 203,648 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Com holds 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 275 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 1,943 shares. Advsrs Asset has 182,119 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust holds 244,136 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 42,175 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% or 12,642 shares in its portfolio. 127,085 are held by Delphi Management Inc Ma. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 4.24M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $138.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 17,300 shares to 4,466 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $1.56 million activity. McCullough Howell D. III sold 68,777 shares worth $1.11M. Another trade for 5,254 shares valued at $81,715 was sold by Remiker Richard. Shares for $70,026 were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $235,723 worth of stock. On Tuesday, October 30 NEU RICHARD W bought $93,683 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 6,750 shares.

