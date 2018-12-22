BENI STABILI SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XZJBF) had an increase of 8.59% in short interest. XZJBF’s SI was 218,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.59% from 201,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Koppers Holdings Inc’s VP – Australasian Operations Mark Mccormack sold 2,414 shares of the stock exchange listed company in a stock market trade dated December 21, 2018. The reported shares were sold at an average cost of $17.4, for a cumulative trade value of $42,100. Mark Mccormack today owns 84,687 shares which are about 0.41% of the Pennsylvania-based company’s total market cap.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Mills Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Koppers, Flowers Foods, Stemline Therapeutics, Aqua Metals, athenahealth, and Bojangles’ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Stockhouse” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CEO Leroy Ball on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $344.54 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 32.75 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.06 million shares traded or 271.73% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 64.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. KOP’s profit will be $11.69M for 7.37 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.92% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 11 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Shares for $103,750 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Monday, November 19. $82,150 worth of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was bought by Sullivan James A. on Monday, December 17. $102,200 worth of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares were bought by BALL M LEROY. $40,930 worth of stock was sold by Hyde Leslie S on Monday, August 27. The insider Dowd Joseph P bought 1,000 shares worth $18,500. The insider Johnson R. Michael bought $884,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Koppers Holdings Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 17.59 million shares or 4.88% less from 18.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 16,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 250,849 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co accumulated 101,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 7,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 184,222 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Nordea Inv holds 0.01% or 138,751 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 12,479 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.34M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 1.91M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 15,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 0.03% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Another recent and important Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ (OTCMKTS:XZJBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Beni Stabili SPA 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2018.

Beni Stabili is the leading property player in the Italian real estate market with total assets of over 4bn euro. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. Our assets portfolio is sited in key locations of North and Central Italy?s major cities and consist mainly of offices. It has a 18 P/E ratio. We pursue the appreciation of our assets to increase profitability and create value for our clients, partners and shareholders.