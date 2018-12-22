Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 11,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.70M, up from 107,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 2.64M shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 64.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 312,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 792,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.31M, up from 480,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, August 24. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, February 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 12 with “Neutral”. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman bullish on waste stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $17.04 million activity. Serianni Charles F had sold 9,500 shares worth $665,000 on Thursday, July 12. On Friday, August 10 SLAGER DONALD W sold $16.48M worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 225,734 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $21.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 135,566 shares to 456,851 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,691 shares, and cut its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.91 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 33,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,056 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc accumulated 300 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd stated it has 85,191 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 340,473 are held by Epoch Investment Prtnrs. Robecosam Ag reported 0.3% stake. 10.41M were accumulated by State Street. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 751,589 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wedgewood Investors Pa has 7,315 shares. Twin Tree LP owns 10,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Mngmt Company has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Korea Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 119,710 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold $243,886 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, November 21. SEIF MARGARET K sold $243,000 worth of stock or 2,700 shares. On Friday, August 31 the insider Real Peter sold $1.84 million. $386,890 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Cotter Martin on Friday, June 29. 10,000 shares valued at $900,140 were sold by STATA RAY on Wednesday, November 28. $1.20 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 33,277 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $57.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 36 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, July 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 23 by Credit Suisse. M Partners maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Monday, January 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Market Perform” on Friday, June 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report.