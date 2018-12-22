Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 5.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 10,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,744 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.40 million, down from 182,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Cl A (MAR) by 6927.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 29,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32M shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Friday, November 16 report. JP Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, March 11 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, February 2 report.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $6.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 83,050 shares to 271,550 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greensky by 46,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. $449,650 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W.. Shares for $1.37M were sold by Tobin Jack J. Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, September 4. $1.89 million worth of stock was sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A on Friday, November 23. $35,530 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Pankau Ronald A.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,220 was made by Carey Charles P on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $248.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,201 shares to 56,204 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,740 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Float Rate S (FRA).

