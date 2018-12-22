Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 503,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,104 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $328,000, down from 535,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 315,496 shares traded or 76.80% up from the average. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has declined 11.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 203.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 15,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,386 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $652,000, up from 7,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $889.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 26,936 shares to 935,429 shares, valued at $145.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 5,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,202 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. $57,739 worth of stock was sold by Adcock Mary Ellen on Monday, November 12. Sharp Erin S sold $734,106 worth of stock. 14,500 shares valued at $421,370 were sold by Clark Robert W on Friday, December 7. Shares for $811,040 were sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH on Thursday, December 13. The insider MOORE CLYDE R sold 13,000 shares worth $377,819. The insider SARGENT RONALD sold $3,356.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger Earnings: What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger Dividend: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Post-earnings dip for Kroger – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger begins autonomous deliveries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 7,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Voya Invest Management Limited Company owns 360,457 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 0.09% or 9,140 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 380,916 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 228,536 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd invested in 0% or 200 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 48,150 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 0.4% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Afam invested in 73,348 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 279,677 shares. Mason Street Advisors invested in 111,996 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Inv Research Inc invested in 0.05% or 176,302 shares. Moreover, James has 0.6% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, August 20. UBS maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, October 31. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $31 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, December 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, December 1 by Jefferies. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RMT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.86 million shares or 4.90% less from 8.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 3,474 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 0.03% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Capital Guardian Com holds 0% or 8,415 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Nine Masts Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 56,300 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.3% or 138,868 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38,700 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment has 222,615 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 81,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 9,246 shares. Thompson Davis And reported 5,037 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,606 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) or 132 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 32,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $208.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock 2022 Gbl Incm Opp by 75,858 shares to 182,891 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) by 72,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW).

More notable recent Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Something Old, Something Blue: Canadian Utilities And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Rebound, DSU Tender Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “These 15 Closed-End Funds Are Consistent Market Beaters – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Tank With Market – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitrage Opportunities In Lockheed Martin And Leidos Split-Off Transaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2016.