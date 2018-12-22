Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 54.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 11.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,470 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98M, up from 92,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 28. Mizuho maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, October 18. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Tuesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T owns 4,390 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 1,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Patten Gp reported 23 shares stake. Peddock Advsrs reported 276 shares stake. 900 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc. First Midwest Bank Tru Division accumulated 8,940 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 731 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 59,607 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,850 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.25% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 2,225 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory holds 1,470 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors stated it has 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bryn Mawr Trust has 2,371 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $210.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 44,189 shares to 44,935 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 105,868 shares worth $34.80 million on Monday, October 22. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. The insider Bennett Kelly sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million. WELLS DAVID B sold $314,640 worth of stock. HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47 million worth of stock. On Monday, July 23 the insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 5,400 shares to 89,161 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,162 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $3.37 million activity. SARGENT RONALD sold $3,356 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, October 8. Adcock Mary Ellen also sold $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, November 12. $377,819 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by MOORE CLYDE R on Tuesday, October 30. Clark Robert W had sold 14,500 shares worth $421,370. FIKE CARIN L sold 646 shares worth $18,879. Shares for $811,040 were sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH on Thursday, December 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthfront Corp has 16,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). City reported 1,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.84 million are held by Minneapolis Portfolio Group Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 102,836 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 7,201 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 1,129 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,106 shares. Gradient Invs accumulated 0.02% or 14,836 shares. Bp Pcl reported 0.1% stake. 225,825 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Management Grp. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 170,967 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Boston Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).