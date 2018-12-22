KZCash (KZC) went up 13.93% during a day

KZCash (KZC) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.0064700476 or 13.93% trading at $0.0529226648. According to Global Crypto Experts, KZCash (KZC) eyes $0.05821493128 target on the road to $0.106533119846957. KZC last traded at BitBay exchange. It had high of $0.0529226648 and low of $0.04261708 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0464526172.

KZCash (KZC) is up 18.69% in the last 30 days from $0.04459 per coin. Its down -39.21% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08706 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago KZC traded at $0.9911. maximum coins available are 18.00 million. KZC uses X11 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 24/10/2018.

KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm.

