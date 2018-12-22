Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 80.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,565 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88M, up from 9,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 24,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $118.75 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 61,781 were reported by Acadian Asset Limited Liability. North Star Invest invested in 0.12% or 19,701 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.45 million shares. Webster Bank N A has 23,415 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Exchange Management Inc holds 0.01% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Limited holds 323,802 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru owns 181,717 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Northside Capital Limited owns 26,756 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability reported 61,926 shares stake. Wms Prns Lc has invested 1.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet State Bank Tru Ltd holds 108,870 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Windsor Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 12,380 shares. 138,841 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo fires dozens of retail-bank regional managers: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Bail Out On Wells Fargo? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,518 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $207.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,572 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Group on Thursday, December 7 to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, April 15 to “Underweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, July 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6200 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 3 by Bernstein. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, January 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 3. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $176.0 target in Tuesday, March 6 report. Robert W. Baird reinitiated Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Tuesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $203 target. UBS maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Tuesday, April 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, February 9.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Covance Xcellerate® Wins Best Technological Development in Clinical Trials (Clinical Sponsor-Focused) at 14th Annual Scrip Awards – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why LabCorp Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Digest: Tracking Nashville’s beat, cellular peepers and more – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $388.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,638 shares to 22,637 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martentransport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,125 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $660,911 activity. 3,700 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares with value of $604,162 were sold by ANDERSON KERRII B.