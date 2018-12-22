Tikvah Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.52M, down from 28,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 26.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 36,440 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, down from 49,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 1.71 million shares traded or 45.06% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has risen 64.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down

Among 8 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Herbalife had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, June 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 4. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Monday, August 31 to “Buy”.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 199,818 shares to 278,458 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HLF’s profit will be $89.13 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.10, from 3.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold HLF shares while 69 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 137.27 million shares or 47.88% less from 263.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 111,900 are owned by Omers Administration. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,086 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 9,119 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 323,946 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 435,017 shares. Aristeia Cap Limited Company has 21,436 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.08M shares. Pomelo Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares. 9,477 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. 15,200 are owned by Quantitative Inv Management Lc. Amer Century holds 25,229 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 76,526 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc owns 17,960 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,054 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was sold by McGrath Judith A. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66M. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million worth of stock or 2,028 shares.

