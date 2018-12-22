Among 2 analysts covering Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Compass Minerals Intl had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Credit Suisse. See Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $60 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $70 New Target: $65 Maintain

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Aarons Inc (AAN) stake by 61.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 25,217 shares as Aarons Inc (AAN)’s stock declined 14.58%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 66,310 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 41,093 last quarter. Aarons Inc now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 2.03 million shares traded or 198.57% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 13.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,237 shares stake. Arga Mgmt Lp accumulated 13,450 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Street Corporation has 1.72 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.62% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 78,783 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 20,533 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 51,089 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 110 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset reported 6,741 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 6,732 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 3,856 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 641,834 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.1% or 456,414 shares.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.56M shares traded or 233.91% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 106.08 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $35,813 activity. Standen James D. bought $35,813 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, December 7.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $5.05 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider Woodley Ryan K sold $565,000. Robinson John W sold $901,250 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $250,000 was made by Doman Curtis Linn on Friday, November 2. $147,570 worth of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was sold by ROBINSON RAY M. $22,150 worth of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares were sold by SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR. On Thursday, August 9 Kamerschen Robert W. sold $96,040 worth of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.60 million shares or 4.61% less from 70.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney Company has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 101,947 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Us. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 6.72 million shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 45 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.1% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 33,300 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 117,463 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. James Rech owns 139,924 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.01% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 102,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 231,348 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 9,167 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3,445 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 882,844 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Among 2 analysts covering Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aaron’s had 3 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AAN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAN in report on Thursday, September 20 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating.

