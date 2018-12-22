Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) stake by 9.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 10,050 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s stock rose 6.60%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 90,976 shares with $3.58 million value, down from 101,026 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp now has $22.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 6.17M shares traded or 98.60% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c

Among 9 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $44 target in Monday, September 17 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Vertical Group. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 24 to “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 16 with “Neutral”.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $15.33 million activity. 48,596 shares were sold by DAY THOMAS R, worth $2.21M. Shares for $205,635 were sold by NESTEGARD SUSAN K. NAKASONE ROBERT had sold 9,034 shares worth $411,878 on Monday, November 26. $1.97M worth of stock was sold by Brady Deanna T on Monday, September 17. $278,912 worth of stock was sold by CREWS TERRELL K on Friday, September 14. Myers Kevin L had sold 2,734 shares worth $109,087. The insider SHEEHAN JAMES N sold $2.70M.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,353 shares to 809,081 valued at $126.85 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) stake by 56,050 shares and now owns 326,305 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Llc accumulated 13,826 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 164,506 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,339 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 61,493 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1.88M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 61,036 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 444,296 shares. Westwood Hldg Group holds 0.81% or 2.35M shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.76 million shares. Profund Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 5,322 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 15,225 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 4.63M shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Beacon Group Inc invested in 9,619 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HRL’s profit will be $229.88M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% negative EPS growth.

