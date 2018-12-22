Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 33.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,934 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89M, down from 23,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 174.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 51,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 3.70M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.70% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10,700 shares to 31,500 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,800 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2018: CYBR, ALRM, COMM, ARRS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CommScope Confirms $7.4B Acquisition Of Arris (NASDAQ:COMM)(NASDAQ:ARRS) – Benzinga” published on November 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ARRIS, Athenahealth, and iPass on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold COMM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 189.95 million shares or 1.81% less from 193.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 487,851 shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 2.88% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel holds 27,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 16,093 shares. Jefferies Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Edge Wealth Management Limited Com holds 300 shares. 437,417 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com. 36,980 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Victory Capital has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 499,500 shares. 17,711 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Corp. Franklin Res reported 16.02M shares.

Among 16 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CommScope Holding had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, October 5. Northland Capital maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Cross Research. Citigroup maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Friday, March 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 17 to “Mkt Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, January 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Northland Capital.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21 million and $367.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 30,077 shares to 58,831 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therape by 40,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,435 shares, and has risen its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Durhamâ€™s Phononic signs exclusive deal with Thermo Fisher – Triangle Business Journal” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Q3 Earnings Preview: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, July 22 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Cleveland. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Cleveland. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, April 29 to “Hold”.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. 125,520 shares were sold by CASPER MARC N, worth $31.07 million on Monday, October 1. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, December 7. $4.26 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ativo Limited Com owns 12,485 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 20,000 were accumulated by Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Com. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 11,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp has 995,866 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 59,183 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 1.5% or 331,733 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak owns 3.66% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,965 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,600 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Community Savings Bank Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 458,629 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).