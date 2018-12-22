Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.68, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 34 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold stakes in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.28 million shares, up from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 28 New Position: 6.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) stake by 7.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lapides Asset Management Llc acquired 38,000 shares as Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)’s stock declined 22.52%. The Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 575,100 shares with $11.79M value, up from 537,100 last quarter. Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 1.65 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board Elects Wanda Film Group President John Zeng as AMC Board of Directors Chairman Reflectin; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas Nationwide April 25 Only; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC announces interim command chief; 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO ADAM ARON ENDS COMMENTS ON CALL ABOUT SAUDI ARABIA; 10/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 13 Days; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,802 activity.

The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 24,914 shares traded or 71.01% up from the average. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) has declined 6.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG)

More notable recent Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cel-Sci, DGSE Companies, Veracyte, China Pharma, Barnwell Industries, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GuruFocus.com” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group: An Under-Covered Stock Worth A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) CEO Rick Hough on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercrest Asset Management declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.27 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. for 349,468 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 251,794 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 0.67% invested in the company for 550,631 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.54% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 627,753 shares.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoviePass looks to 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is AMC A Falling Knife Worth Catching? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Delivers In-Line Quarter On Strong Domestic Attendance Increase – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “‘BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL’ Brings Full Concert From Global Supergroup BTS to Cinemas Nationwide – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 3.50% less from 46.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 125,248 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 19,789 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 64,114 shares. Advisory Net Limited Com has 39,125 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 90,741 shares. Ascend Ltd Liability accumulated 109,226 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 27,581 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Morgan Stanley has 626,017 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 0.03% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 70,212 shares. 719,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 326,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock.