Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 21.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59 million, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 813,924 shares traded or 276.02% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 2.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1201.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 33,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 1.77M shares traded or 112.68% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Among 8 analysts covering Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile Mini had 25 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) earned “Hold” rating by Sidoti on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 11. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) rating on Monday, April 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. Needham maintained Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) rating on Friday, October 20. Needham has “Buy” rating and $38.0 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. The stock of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, October 26. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MINI’s profit will be $25.47 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MINI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.20% more from 43.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 377,573 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Lapides Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.56% or 58,975 shares. Daruma Cap Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.03% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 830 shares. 49,500 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt Com has 0.65% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 68,057 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 1.80 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 1,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management reported 21,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited reported 0% stake. Zacks Inv owns 39,902 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 28,000 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 65,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,817 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,321 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson & Co holds 2,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 361,469 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 4,511 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.17% or 178,541 shares in its portfolio. Boston has 0.17% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.12 million shares. Mackenzie Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,860 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 428,870 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 14,855 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,667 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.17 million shares. Paloma Management invested in 0.04% or 17,802 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 35,018 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 56,998 shares stake.