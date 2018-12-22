Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 9.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 1,692 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 15,331 shares with $8.80M value, down from 17,023 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $50.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 2.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 38,380 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $114.39M value, up from 1.65 million last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $38.86B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. Shares for $123,002 were sold by Samath Jamie. 2,652 shares were sold by Brogna Salvatore, worth $1.48 million. RUBASH MARK J also sold $196,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Wednesday, October 31. BARRATT CRAIG H also sold $1.31 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 24. Rosa David J. sold $16.28M worth of stock. Shares for $548,103 were sold by Myriam Curet.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Wisdomtree U.S. Midcap Dividen (DON) stake by 55,850 shares to 1.08 million valued at $39.73M in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,481 shares and now owns 47,451 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07 million for 45.14 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, October 9. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, October 19. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $630 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Lc reported 524 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 2,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 738 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc accumulated 275 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested 0.44% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sva Plumb Wealth reported 15,331 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 228,755 shares. Moreover, Cordasco has 0.26% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 480 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brinker Cap Incorporated has 379 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 2,921 shares. Sun Life holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 312 shares. Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.94% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 109,989 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, December 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PLD in report on Friday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 2.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 1.07 million shares to 4.55M valued at $301.19M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 106,566 shares and now owns 954,962 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.

