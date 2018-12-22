ZHONGAN ONLINE PC INS CO LTD. ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) had a decrease of 98.4% in short interest. ZZHGF’s SI was 14,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 98.4% from 874,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 17.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased Illinois Tool (ITW) stake by 6.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,189 shares as Illinois Tool (ITW)’s stock declined 8.28%. The Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 94,767 shares with $13.37 million value, down from 100,956 last quarter. Illinois Tool now has $41.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Among 9 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Seaport Global. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. 58,736 shares were sold by Larsen Michael M, worth $7.81M on Tuesday, December 11. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT had sold 108,885 shares worth $14.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0% or 181 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,775 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 27,861 were accumulated by Penobscot Mngmt Communication. 1,962 are held by Adirondack Trust Com. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 3,759 shares. 88,878 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Nomura Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Harris Associate LP accumulated 4,000 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,187 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 13,365 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 75,958 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Connors Investor accumulated 0.39% or 20,700 shares. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0.16% or 251,433 shares. Toth Advisory reported 175 shares. Investec Asset reported 237,994 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd., an online insuretech company, provides a range of online insurance products and solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, and motor insurance, as well as other insurance comprising shipping return policy insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers technology development and consulting, bio technology, investment consulting/asset management, and loan services.