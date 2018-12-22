Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,722 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.52M, up from 164,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Webster Bank decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 90.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 43,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,645 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $228,000, down from 47,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $386.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 18,828 shares to 135,549 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,138 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool (NYSE:ITW).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E also bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Third Quarter 2018 Analysis And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Near-Term Call Buying in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Targets Upside in Shares Trading Near 10-Yr Lows -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bell Tolls For Schlumberger That It Is Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,750 are held by Lynch & Assoc In. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 5,890 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.37% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. 71,397 are owned by Thompson Management. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 3,883 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated accumulated 113,372 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 393,930 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership owns 1.83% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,400 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc has 30,275 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.24M shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orbis Investment Mngmt (Us) Ltd Liability invested in 43,686 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 38,082 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, April 26 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 27 by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87.0 target in Monday, January 22 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 7 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Friday, July 7 report. As per Tuesday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.21 million for 6.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. SIMS JOHN V also sold $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares. 17,000 shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S, worth $893,088 on Tuesday, August 28.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “IP-Oh My Goodness – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Finance Security, Florida-based fund reported 37,249 shares. Leisure Capital reported 11,439 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 999,915 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Communication Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,020 shares stake. Marshwinds Advisory Commerce reported 7,826 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 48 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Sasco Inc Ct has 3.33% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.21 million shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares has 0.41% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, M Holding Secs has 0.19% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 17,132 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 128,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 18,115 shares to 22,304 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc (FLRN) by 56,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 20 by Jefferies. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 25. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 25. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, August 31. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 8 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating.