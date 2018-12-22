Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) by 12.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 50,208 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 466,378 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.13 million, up from 416,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Transfer Equity LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 1.52% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETE News: 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER, SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL FORM JOINT VENTURE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP ETP.N – QTRLY REVENUES $8,280 MLN VS $6,895 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Announces It Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy Revisions; 02/04/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER: COMFORTABLE EDI TRANSACTIONS CAN BE EXCHANGED

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, down from 26,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Common Unitholders Approve Merger with Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETE-ETP Rollup And Implied Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Energy Transfer Equity: 7% Yield, 25% Upside, U.S. Centric, Technically Solid, Sector Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Complete Merger, Simplify Structure – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can YOU Pick the Best Stock and Best ETF for 2019? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.14 million activity. $14.93 million worth of stock was bought by WARREN KELCY L on Monday, November 19.

Among 16 analysts covering Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Energy Transfer Equity LP had 46 analyst reports since October 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of ETE in report on Monday, September 26 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 8 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, December 18. The stock of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. As per Tuesday, November 8, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 2 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold ETE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 485.42 million shares or 1.82% more from 476.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE). 298,516 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.06% in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 16,780 shares. Murphy Management reported 0.03% stake. Hightower Advsrs stated it has 311,873 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 77,650 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP invested in 1.05% or 1.30 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) for 12,588 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 2.87M shares. Nuwave Investment Lc invested in 0.42% or 16,100 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability reported 12,544 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsrs has 4.54% invested in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE). Eaton Vance reported 197,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 96,140 shares to 50,841 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 74,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,414 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 8 by Telsey Advisory Group. Jefferies maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, August 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $95 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, November 3. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, September 9 to “Hold”.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 59,027 shares. New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.39% stake. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,713 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,925 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 17,569 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 118,142 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc stated it has 3,580 shares. Weatherstone Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,135 shares. Argent Trust Co holds 8,246 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 0.85% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 14,422 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 233,612 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments has 56,758 shares.