Among 6 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18 with “Underweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $97 target in Monday, October 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, October 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

22/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90 New Target: $85 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101 New Target: $97 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $95 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120 New Target: $82 Downgrade

02/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $90 New Target: $85 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

23/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $107 New Target: $96 Maintain

18/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $115 New Target: $90 Maintain

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 15.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 46,754 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 254,546 shares with $24.08M value, down from 301,300 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. 11,192 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares with value of $1.05M were sold by SWAN MARA E. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider DOWNE WILLIAM bought $324,840. WALTER JOHN R sold 7,403 shares worth $575,509.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 1.25M shares traded or 46.08% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” on December 05, 2018, also Wsj.com with their article: “Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Bush; NYSE and Nasdaq Say They Will Close – The Wall Street Journal” published on December 02, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks look to be in for more pain after Fed-day rout: ‘The market is in no man’s land’ – CNBC” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 54.29 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley reported 6,269 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 16,612 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 2,886 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 12,217 shares. Nomura reported 18,425 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,892 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.31% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 28,700 are held by South Dakota Council. Neuberger Berman Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 645,815 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 5,803 shares. The California-based Engines Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Curbstone holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 6,400 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Court Place Advisors Llc reported 23,017 shares. Provise Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 17,626 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny stated it has 247,834 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Jones Cos Lllp holds 20,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd holds 5,314 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2.40M were reported by Prudential Pcl. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 17,377 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 12.04M are held by Morgan Stanley. Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 23,897 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 35,138 shares in its portfolio. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 6,235 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10,052 were accumulated by Jnba.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 48,400 shares to 56,100 valued at $112.37M in 2018Q3. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 78,263 shares and now owns 90,763 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XRT) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.