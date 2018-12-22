Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 3.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,095 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.25M, down from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06M shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Put) (BIIB) by 299% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.10 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07M shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 15,870 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 180,753 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 94,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap LP reported 0.64% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Intact Inv Management holds 1,200 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 759,111 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 14,000 shares. Fund Evaluation Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,800 shares. 900 are owned by Edgemoor Invest Advisors. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 41,920 shares. Fort LP stated it has 581 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 276,977 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca reported 5,484 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 24. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $27200 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 17.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (Call) (NYSE:BBT) by 37,880 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 6,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,292 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, BIIB, BHF – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) In-Licenses ALS Candidate BIIB067 From Ionis – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen down 5%, sell-siders soften outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes and Biogen Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to US Food and Drug Administration for Diroximel Fumarate in Multiple Sclerosis – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) PT Lowered to $372 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. Another trade for 17,235 shares valued at $4.26M was sold by Herrema Gregory J.. 125,520 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares with value of $31.07M were sold by CASPER MARC N. On Friday, December 7 Williamson Stephen sold $2.29 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 9,500 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Leerink Swann. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, April 29. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Safe Long-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Closes Acquisition of Patheon – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2017. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 205,798 shares to 556,494 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,798 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).