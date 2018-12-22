Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semi (TSM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.18 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $670.44 million, down from 16.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 32.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,206 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cypress Gp reported 11,036 shares stake. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or invested in 0.09% or 1,373 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 47,036 shares. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership has 16,458 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,470 shares. John G Ullman & Associate holds 2.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 84,640 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brown Advisory has 282,927 shares. Creative Planning has 206,269 shares. Orrstown Finance Services reported 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Finemark Bankshares & Tru holds 0.1% or 11,402 shares. 7,616 are held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beddow Cap Management has 82,912 shares for 5.57% of their portfolio.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W. $249,722 worth of stock was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Has Given Up on IBM, but Recent Acquisition May Resuscitate Big Blue – GuruFocus.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks on the Brink of Breakdowns – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 19. The company was maintained on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, January 19 report. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, July 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $145.0 target in Friday, January 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, October 18. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $135 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $490.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,937 shares to 25,186 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $55.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,113 shares to 37,929 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN) by 152,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Vngd S&P 500 (VOO).