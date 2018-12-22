Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 22.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.63M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74M shares traded or 83.29% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.65 million, down from 371,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mkt Tilt Etf (TILT) by 2,742 shares to 19,265 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David sold $3.00 million worth of stock or 63,050 shares. On Friday, November 23 CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,373 shares. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 11,655 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 252,432 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Investment holds 2.79% or 79,077 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.64 million shares. David R Rahn And Inc has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bankshares has 211,471 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Bonness Ent reported 79,700 shares. Tiger Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 520,800 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.99% or 4.39M shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 53,382 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. 42,341 were accumulated by Amg Funds Limited. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.9% or 218,950 shares in its portfolio. Management Co invested in 2,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 23,154 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 9,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 52,064 shares. Weatherstone Management invested in 0.35% or 3,796 shares. Argent holds 2,013 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Com invested in 3.58% or 171,564 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Royal London Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,968 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 87 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 4.36M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Lc holds 0.36% or 134,217 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). World Asset Mgmt Inc has 11,226 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 166,562 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, June 9 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VRSK in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by KBW with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 23 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $77.77 million activity. Shavel Lee bought $37,256 worth of stock. Shares for $243,957 were sold by Stephenson Scott G. Shares for $9.73 million were sold by Thompson Kenneth E on Friday, July 6. Anquillare Mark V sold 53,125 shares worth $6.12 million. $508,326 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was sold by WRIGHT DAVID B. 3,000 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares with value of $330,000 were sold by MILLS ANDREW G.