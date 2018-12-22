Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 12.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,880 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $133.04 million, down from 233,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $594.37. About 153,248 shares traded or 172.09% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 65,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $220.66 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Holchem Group for $56M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. Shares for $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S. Berger Larry L sold $1.43 million worth of stock or 9,317 shares. The insider BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold $6.41 million. HIGGINS ARTHUR J sold $1.30M worth of stock. Brown Darrell R sold $1.77M worth of stock. Hickey Michael A sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 13.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Monday, August 14 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Friday, June 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 1. Jefferies maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 26 by J.P. Morgan.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $139.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 9,263 shares to 226,715 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 532,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,806 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.4% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,315 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Page Arthur B invested in 0.18% or 1,350 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). National Asset Management holds 2,981 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 13,670 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.29% or 8,665 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,700 are owned by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 2.68% or 251,439 shares. Tradition Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 3,258 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 8,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 23,664 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 0% or 508 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Markston Lc owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Central holds 19,000 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Fin Architects stated it has 141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 21,295 are held by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 324 were accumulated by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 2,802 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications holds 420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 444,705 shares stake.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.20 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $625.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of Y in report on Thursday, June 16 to “Buy” rating.