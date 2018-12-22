Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 41.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $937,000, down from 47,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in International Paper Company (IP) by 7.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,221 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.55 million, up from 124,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in International Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Ann Retail Bank has invested 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citizens & Northern Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,662 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gruss And Inc holds 135,000 shares or 4.48% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd owns 79,460 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Tobam accumulated 0.14% or 100,883 shares. Centurylink Investment holds 43,368 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 532,119 shares. 59,158 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 51,830 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 73,439 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 7,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 217,572 shares stake.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Facebook’s Pay-TV Plans Don’t Make Much Sense – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Moffet Nathanson. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, April 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. UBS upgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 10. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, July 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, December 12.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IP-Oh My Goodness – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) was sold by SIMS JOHN V. The insider Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 82,575 shares to 245,136 shares, valued at $36.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,312 shares, and cut its stake in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 9. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 1. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 20 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 11 report.