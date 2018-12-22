Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 484.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 44,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) option implied volatility elevated, large holding Berkshire Hathaway at 15-month low – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report. Macquarie Research upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34.0 target in Tuesday, December 12 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 21. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Monday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterneck Ltd Company owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,196 shares. National Bank stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 152,000 shares. Lehman Fincl Resources accumulated 3.98% or 287,912 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Commerce Inc Al has invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Welch Forbes Lc invested in 780,079 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 27,915 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 672.19M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Global Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,366 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 27,654 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.62% or 172,395 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1100.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115000 target in Monday, June 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, October 5. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. Nomura maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, November 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,512 shares. 430 are owned by Welch Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldstein Munger And Associate holds 0.26% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Narwhal has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,840 shares. 45,157 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 607,070 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clean Yield has 158 shares. New York-based Stelac Advisory Llc has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Investment Lc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 215 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 66,165 shares for 6.18% of their portfolio. Meridian holds 1,096 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Company accumulated 2.02% or 28,098 shares. Beach Ltd Company reported 4.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why An AWS Spin-Off Could Be Amazon’s Best Strategic Move (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – FedEx’s Fiscal Second Quarter Results Hit by Weak European Economies, Unfavorable Mix at TNT Express – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Cyber Monday breaks records – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services +4%, says Amazon to lease 10 additional aircraft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 8,700 shares to 10,200 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 16,964 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $27.69 million on Monday, October 29. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million was made by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15.